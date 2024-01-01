https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9203779Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextYork House, the corner of Villiers Street and the Strand, with Richardson's Ancient and Modern Print Warehouse in the ForegroundOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9203779View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 891 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2599 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3041 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3041 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 35.65 MBFree DownloadYork House, the corner of Villiers Street and the Strand, with Richardson's Ancient and Modern Print Warehouse in the ForegroundMore