rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9203854
Memorial to Loilliam and Ann Frohock from Stoke Newington Church
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Memorial to Loilliam and Ann Frohock from Stoke Newington Church

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9203854

View License

Memorial to Loilliam and Ann Frohock from Stoke Newington Church

More