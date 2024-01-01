https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9203859Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLandscape in Wales with Castle, Lake, and Rocky ForegroundOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9203859View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 451 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1316 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 1540 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 1540 px | 300 dpi | 18.06 MBFree DownloadLandscape in Wales with Castle, Lake, and Rocky ForegroundMore