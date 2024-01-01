https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9203885Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDesigns executed for Jones and Willis, metal and wood-workers and church furniture manufacturers of Birmingham and LondonOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9203885View LicenseJPEGTIFFInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1888 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1888 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1888 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1888 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2002 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2343 x 4096 px | 300 dpiInstagram Story TIFF 1080 x 1888 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story TIFF 1080 x 1888 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin TIFF 1080 x 1888 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper TIFF 1080 x 1888 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 2343 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 27.47 MBFree DownloadDesigns executed for Jones and Willis, metal and wood-workers and church furniture manufacturers of Birmingham and LondonMore