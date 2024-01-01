rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9203893
Memorial to John Crayle his wife, Sarah and his two Daughters, Mary and Sarah from Acton Church
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Memorial to John Crayle his wife, Sarah and his two Daughters, Mary and Sarah from Acton Church

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9203893

View License

Memorial to John Crayle his wife, Sarah and his two Daughters, Mary and Sarah from Acton Church

More