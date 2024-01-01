https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9203969Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextOlivia, Maria and Malvolio from "Twelfth Night," Act III, Scene ivOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9203969View LicenseJPEGTIFFLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1436 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2512 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2940 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" TIFF 2000 x 1436 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4096 x 2940 px | 300 dpi | 34.47 MBFree DownloadOlivia, Maria and Malvolio from "Twelfth Night," Act III, Scene ivMore