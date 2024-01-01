https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204009Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBrass Plate, unidentified from Greenford ChurchOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9204009View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 885 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2581 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3020 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3020 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 35.41 MBFree DownloadBrass Plate, unidentified from Greenford ChurchMore