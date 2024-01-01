rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204009
Brass Plate, unidentified from Greenford Church
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Brass Plate, unidentified from Greenford Church

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9204009

View License

Brass Plate, unidentified from Greenford Church

More