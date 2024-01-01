https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204021Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Theatrical Bubble: Being a New Specimen of the Astonishing Powers of the Great Politico-Punchinello, in the art of Dramatic PuffingOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9204021View LicenseJPEGTIFFA4 Portrait JPEG 2551 x 3639 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2871 x 4096 px | 300 dpiA4 Portrait TIFF 2551 x 3639 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 2871 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 33.67 MBFree DownloadThe Theatrical Bubble: Being a New Specimen of the Astonishing Powers of the Great Politico-Punchinello, in the art of Dramatic PuffingMore