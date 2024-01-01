rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204048
The First Book of Urizen, Plate 19, "Stretch'd for a work of eternity . . . ." (Bentley 20)
Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9204048

View License

