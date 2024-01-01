https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204048Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe First Book of Urizen, Plate 19, "Stretch'd for a work of eternity . . . ." (Bentley 20)Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9204048View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 810 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2363 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2765 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2765 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 32.42 MBFree DownloadThe First Book of Urizen, Plate 19, "Stretch'd for a work of eternity . . . ." (Bentley 20)More