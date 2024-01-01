https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204049Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Race for the Tradesmens' Plate, Chester, 1839 / Eighteen started, only three placed ...Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9204049View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 922 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2690 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 3148 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 3148 px | 300 dpi | 36.91 MBFree DownloadThe Race for the Tradesmens' Plate, Chester, 1839 / Eighteen started, only three placed ...More