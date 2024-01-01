https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204053Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text[Fox-hunting] set of four: (4) Fox run to Earth / View of Popes Pit, Near Walton HeathOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9204053View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1010 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2945 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 3446 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 3446 px | 300 dpi | 40.4 MBFree Download[Fox-hunting] set of four: (4) Fox run to Earth / View of Popes Pit, Near Walton HeathMore