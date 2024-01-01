rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204062
Heaving up His Majesty's Frigate 'Diana' at Blackburn's Yard, near Plymouth
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Heaving up His Majesty's Frigate 'Diana' at Blackburn's Yard, near Plymouth

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9204062

View License

Heaving up His Majesty's Frigate 'Diana' at Blackburn's Yard, near Plymouth

More