https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204070Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text'Eclipse' / 'He was bred in 1764, by H.R.H. Wm. Cuke of Cumberland, got by Marsk, son of squirt, a son of Gartletts Childers, own brother to Flying Childers...Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9204070View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 999 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2913 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 3409 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 3409 px | 300 dpi | 39.96 MBFree Download'Eclipse' / 'He was bred in 1764, by H.R.H. Wm. Cuke of Cumberland, got by Marsk, son of squirt, a son of Gartletts Childers, own brother to Flying Childers...More