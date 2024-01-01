rawpixel
'Eclipse' / 'He was bred in 1764, by H.R.H. Wm. Cuke of Cumberland, got by Marsk, son of squirt, a son of Gartletts…
'Eclipse' / 'He was bred in 1764, by H.R.H. Wm. Cuke of Cumberland, got by Marsk, son of squirt, a son of Gartletts Childers, own brother to Flying Childers...

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

