https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204089Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextOne of a set of 6 (5): A Day's Journal of a SpongeOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9204089View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 953 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2781 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 3254 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 3254 px | 300 dpi | 38.15 MBFree DownloadOne of a set of 6 (5): A Day's Journal of a SpongeMore