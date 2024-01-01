https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204148Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextYoung's Night Thoughts, Page 35, "Teaching, We Learn; and Giving, We Retain"Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9204148View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 944 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2754 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3223 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3223 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 37.79 MBFree DownloadYoung's Night Thoughts, Page 35, "Teaching, We Learn; and Giving, We Retain"More