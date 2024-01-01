https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204152Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextYoung's Night Thoughts, Page 80, "The Thunder If in That the Almighty Dwells"Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9204152View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 976 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2848 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3333 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3333 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 39.08 MBFree DownloadYoung's Night Thoughts, Page 80, "The Thunder If in That the Almighty Dwells"More