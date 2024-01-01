rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204153
Mr. Guy's Hospital for Incurables in the Borough of Southwark
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Mr. Guy's Hospital for Incurables in the Borough of Southwark

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9204153

View License

Mr. Guy's Hospital for Incurables in the Borough of Southwark

More