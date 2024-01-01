https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204162Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA View of London from the Queen's PalaceOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9204162View LicenseJPEGTIFFLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1434 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2509 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2936 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" TIFF 2000 x 1434 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4096 x 2936 px | 300 dpi | 34.42 MBFree DownloadA View of London from the Queen's PalaceMore