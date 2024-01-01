rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204163
Return of their most Gracious Majesties King William and Queen Adelaide to Somerset House after the Opening of London Bridge
Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
9204163

