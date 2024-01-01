rawpixel
The Poems of Thomas Gray, Design 111, "Elegy Written in a Country Church-Yard." by William Blake. Original from Yale Center for British Art.

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
View License

