https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204190Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextYoung's Night Thoughts, Page 40, "Angels Should Paint It, Angels Ever There"Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9204190View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 920 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2684 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3141 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3141 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 36.83 MBFree DownloadYoung's Night Thoughts, Page 40, "Angels Should Paint It, Angels Ever There"More