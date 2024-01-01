https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204216Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextYoung's Night Thoughts, Page 49, "As If the Sun Could Envy, Check'd His Beam"Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9204216View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 907 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2646 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3096 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3096 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 36.3 MBFree DownloadYoung's Night Thoughts, Page 49, "As If the Sun Could Envy, Check'd His Beam"More