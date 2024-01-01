rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204230
The West Prospect of the Parish Church of St. Michael, Cornhill
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The West Prospect of the Parish Church of St. Michael, Cornhill

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9204230

View License

The West Prospect of the Parish Church of St. Michael, Cornhill

More