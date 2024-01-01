https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204230Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe West Prospect of the Parish Church of St. Michael, CornhillOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9204230View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 753 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2195 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2569 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2569 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 30.12 MBFree DownloadThe West Prospect of the Parish Church of St. Michael, CornhillMore