https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204235Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextView of the Parliamentry Buildings and from the EastOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9204235View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 774 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2257 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2641 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 2641 px | 300 dpi | 30.96 MBFree DownloadView of the Parliamentry Buildings and from the EastMore