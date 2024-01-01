https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204250Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTwo Plans for the Conversion of Old London Bridge by C. Labelye, The Second a Plan by Sir Christopher WrenOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9204250View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 704 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2052 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2402 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 2402 px | 300 dpi | 28.17 MBFree DownloadTwo Plans for the Conversion of Old London Bridge by C. Labelye, The Second a Plan by Sir Christopher WrenMore