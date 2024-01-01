rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204300
The Monument of London in Remembrance of the Dreadful Fire in 1666
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Monument of London in Remembrance of the Dreadful Fire in 1666

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9204300

View License

The Monument of London in Remembrance of the Dreadful Fire in 1666

More