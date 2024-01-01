https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204338Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVanity Fair: Military and Navy; 'A Keeper of the Tower', Lieutenant-General Sir George Luck, December 4, 1907Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9204338View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 766 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2233 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2613 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2613 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 30.64 MBFree DownloadVanity Fair: Military and Navy; 'A Keeper of the Tower', Lieutenant-General Sir George Luck, December 4, 1907More