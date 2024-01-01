https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204353Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVanity Fair: Newspapermen; 'The Times', Opfer of Blowitz, August 29, 1885Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9204353View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 692 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2017 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2361 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2361 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 27.68 MBFree DownloadVanity Fair: Newspapermen; 'The Times', Opfer of Blowitz, August 29, 1885More