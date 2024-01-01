rawpixel
Vanity Fair: Royalty; 'La Civilisation Russe', Alexander II, Emperor of Russia, October 16, 1869
Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
9204359

