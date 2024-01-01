rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204362
Racing: "Smolensko" / By Sorcerer his Dam Wowski by Mentor out of Maria who was the / Dam of Waxy and Worthy Tuesday in the first Spring Meeting at / Newmarket ...

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

