https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204389Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVanity Fair: Military and Navy; '1st Life Guards', Colonel Calley, October 3, 1906Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9204389View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 789 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2301 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2693 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2693 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 31.57 MBFree DownloadVanity Fair: Military and Navy; '1st Life Guards', Colonel Calley, October 3, 1906More