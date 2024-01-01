https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204390Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVanity Fair - 'Blackmore Vale'. Thomas Hart Guest. 11 November 1897Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9204390View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 707 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2063 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2414 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2414 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 28.31 MBFree DownloadVanity Fair - 'Blackmore Vale'. Thomas Hart Guest. 11 November 1897More