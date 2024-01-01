https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204420Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Erechtheum, Athens, with Figures in the ForegroundOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9204420View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1184 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3455 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4043 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4043 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 47.4 MBFree DownloadThe Erechtheum, Athens, with Figures in the ForegroundMore