https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204482Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextShooting [set of six]: 1. Partridge ShootingOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9204482View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 486 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1418 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 1660 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 1660 px | 300 dpi | 19.47 MBFree DownloadShooting [set of six]: 1. Partridge ShootingMore