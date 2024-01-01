rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204488
A View of the House from the Equestrian Statue in the Park of the Earl Temple at Stow, in Buckinghamshire
Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9204488

