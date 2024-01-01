https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204514Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCoastal Landscape with a Shepherd and His FlockOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9204514View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 995 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2903 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 3397 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 3397 px | 300 dpi | 39.82 MBFree DownloadCoastal Landscape with a Shepherd and His FlockMore