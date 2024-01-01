rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204564
Padre's Rock and Sugar Loaf Mountain from Bencooler, Sumatra, 1799
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Padre's Rock and Sugar Loaf Mountain from Bencooler, Sumatra, 1799

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9204564

View License

Padre's Rock and Sugar Loaf Mountain from Bencooler, Sumatra, 1799

More