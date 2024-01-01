rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204587
Ad Montem at Eton. (With this print is an admission ticket to the Royal Enclosure on a board inscribed the Last Montem 1844…
Ad Montem at Eton. (With this print is an admission ticket to the Royal Enclosure on a board inscribed the Last Montem 1844, and an Order of the Day

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9204587

View License

