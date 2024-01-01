rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204617
The Prince Albert, 11 Coopers Row, Crutched Friars, and Cooper's Bonded Vaults and Tea Warehouses
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Prince Albert, 11 Coopers Row, Crutched Friars, and Cooper's Bonded Vaults and Tea Warehouses

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9204617

View License

The Prince Albert, 11 Coopers Row, Crutched Friars, and Cooper's Bonded Vaults and Tea Warehouses

More