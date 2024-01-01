rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204619
Still Life with Wheelbarrow and Baskets, April 27, 1840
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Still Life with Wheelbarrow and Baskets, April 27, 1840

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9204619

View License

Still Life with Wheelbarrow and Baskets, April 27, 1840

More