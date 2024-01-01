https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204648Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSongs of Innocence and of Experience, Plate 48, "The Fly" (Bentley 40) by William Blake. Original from Yale Center for British Art.Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9204648View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 751 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2191 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2564 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2564 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 30.06 MBFree DownloadSongs of Innocence and of Experience, Plate 48, "The Fly" (Bentley 40) by William Blake. Original from Yale Center for British Art.More