https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204651Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA View of ye Inside of ye Kitchen of Christ Church College, Oxon formerly Cardinal College; [not numbered] (Volume One)Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9204651View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1013 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2956 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 3459 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 3459 px | 300 dpi | 40.55 MBFree DownloadA View of ye Inside of ye Kitchen of Christ Church College, Oxon formerly Cardinal College; [not numbered] (Volume One)More