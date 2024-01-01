https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204667Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWest Window of the Chapel, New College Oxford: The Virtues - FaithOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9204667View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 797 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2324 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2720 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2720 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 31.89 MBFree DownloadWest Window of the Chapel, New College Oxford: The Virtues - FaithMore