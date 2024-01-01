https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204710Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Cathedral Church of St. Paul's in London: A Section of the Cross Isle from North to South with a Prospect of the Choir and DomeOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9204710View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 872 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2544 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2977 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 2977 px | 300 dpi | 34.91 MBFree DownloadThe Cathedral Church of St. Paul's in London: A Section of the Cross Isle from North to South with a Prospect of the Choir and DomeMore