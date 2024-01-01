https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204738Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe First Book of Urizen, Plate 20, "Of life forsaken mountains . . . ." (Bentley 23)Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9204738View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 811 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2365 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2768 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2768 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 32.46 MBFree DownloadThe First Book of Urizen, Plate 20, "Of life forsaken mountains . . . ." (Bentley 23)More