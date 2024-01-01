https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204742Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJerusalem, Plate 45, "Bath, healing City!...."Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9204742View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 904 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2637 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3086 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3086 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 36.19 MBFree DownloadJerusalem, Plate 45, "Bath, healing City!...."More