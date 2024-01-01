rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204747
Jerusalem, Plate 58, "In beauty the Daughters of Albion...."
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Jerusalem, Plate 58, "In beauty the Daughters of Albion...."

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9204747

View License

Jerusalem, Plate 58, "In beauty the Daughters of Albion...."

More