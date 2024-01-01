rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204760
Jerusalem, Plate 59, "And formed into Four precious stones...."
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Jerusalem, Plate 59, "And formed into Four precious stones...."

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9204760

View License

Jerusalem, Plate 59, "And formed into Four precious stones...."

More