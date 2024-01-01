rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204770
The Balloon Kettle, as it stood in St. George's Fields about 1790
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Balloon Kettle, as it stood in St. George's Fields about 1790

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9204770

View License

The Balloon Kettle, as it stood in St. George's Fields about 1790

More