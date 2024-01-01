rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
A View of the Canal, Chinese Building, Rotundo and Church in Ranelagh Gardens with the Masquerade
Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9204782

View License

